Protocol for gyms reopening expected on Monday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — For months now, gym owners have been calling on the state for guidance on how they can reopen their doors.
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says the protocol for how fitness centers can reopen will be revealed on Monday. There is no word from the state on when a reopening date could be.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Man stabbed in the head on South Clinton Street
- Syracuse Police investigating two shots fired calls in the city
- Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach
- Lowest number of NY’ers hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 17
- Utica Police investigating homicide on Howard Avenue
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App