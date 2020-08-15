Protocol for gyms reopening expected on Monday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — For months now, gym owners have been calling on the state for guidance on how they can reopen their doors.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says the protocol for how fitness centers can reopen will be revealed on Monday. There is no word from the state on when a reopening date could be.

