(WIVB) — A new poll shows voters in New York, are nearly split on whether Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign.

Quinnipiac University spoke to more than 900 people earlier this week.

49% do not want the governor to step down.

Quinnipiac University

That’s compared to 43% who think he should go.

That same poll found that nearly 60% of people do not think he is honest or trustworthy.

For full information on the Quinnipiac University Poll, click here.