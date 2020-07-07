Real ID deadline pushed back to 2021

(WSYR-TV) — The deadline for Real ID to take effect has been postponed by a year.
Federal enforcement of the law was supposed to start on October 1 of this year, but the pandemic has that deadline pushed back to October 1 of 2021.
Real ID is an added feature on a driver’s license allowing an individual to board planes and gain access to federal buildings.
