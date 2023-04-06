ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — April 6 is Missing Persons Day in New York state. It’s also Suzanne Lyall’s birthday. The Ballston Spa woman went missing 25 years ago when she was a 19-year-old student at the University of Albany.

Lyall was last seen getting off a bus at UAlbany when she returned from her job at Crossgates Mall. Her family established the Center for Hope, which supports families whose loved ones have gone missing.

Missing Persons Day is meant to help people continue to remember their lost loved ones even after they’ve returned to their own lives.

“It’s a very difficult time,” state Sen. Jim Tedisco said. “It’s a time when people remember their lost loved ones, but it’s a time when they talk to each other, how they can cope with these tragedies. And that’s so important to be able to cope with it and stand up and get on with your daily life.”

The New York State Missing Persons Remembrance site is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and Swan Street in Albany. It has an eternal flame, which is meant to literally and figuratively provide the light home.