Chick-fil-A among new food options coming to Thruway service areas near you

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bunch of new food options are coming to The New York State Thruway’s 27 service areas for travelers to enjoy.

Wednesday, the NYS Thruway Authority announced construction on a $450 million project will begin this month. Of the 27 service area restaurant buildings, 23 will be rebuilt, with significant upgrades and renovations coming to the other four.

“A new travel experience is on the horizon for customers as this long-anticipated project to redevelop the Thruway’s 27 service area gets underway this month. This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry. This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities.” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll

Thruway Authority announces construction will begin this month on a $450 million project to redevelop all 27 service areas located on the Thruway. (Photo Courtesy: NYS Thruway Authority)

The two-phase construction plan, which is privately funded, begins July 29, 2021 and is partnering with Empire State Thruway Partners on a 33-year contract.

The Thruway Authority announced the new food concepts which will be available to customers as part of the redevelopment project. Customers will have diverse food options at all 27 service areas, offering a range of healthy products and meals from nationally recognized restaurants.

The expanded food options include:

Shake Shack

Panera

Popeyes

Burger King

Panda Express

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

Dunkin’ Donuts

Taste NY

Applegreen Convenience Store

The project is funded through a public-private partnership, and no toll dollars or state tax dollars are being used. New amenities will include Taste NY farm markets, picnic areas, play areas, pet walking areas. and EV charging stations. (Photo Courtesy: NYS Thruway Authority)

Specific locations for the food concepts will be announced at a later date.

While gas will remain available at renovated service areas, construction on select areas will begin July 29:

Ardsley (I-87 northbound, mile marker 6)

Plattekill (I-87 northbound, mile marker 65)

New Baltimore (I-87 northbound and southbound, mile marker 127)

Indian Castle (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210)

Iroquois (I-90 westbound, mile marker 210)

Chittenango (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266)

Junius Ponds (I-90 westbound, mile marker 324)

Clifton Springs (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 337)

Clarence (I-90 westbound, mile marker 412)

Pembroke (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 397)

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 at the following service areas:

Sloatsburg (I-87 northbound, mile marker 33)

Ulster (I-87 southbound, mile marker 96)

Pattersonville (I-90 westbound, mile marker 168)

Oneida (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 244)

Seneca (I-90 westbound, mile marker 350)

Scottsville (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 366)

Variable Message Signs and roadway signage will alert motorists of the construction at the service areas and the location of the next service area on the Thruway.

No two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed for renovations at the same time.