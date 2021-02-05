Rep. John Katko speaks with NewsChannel 9 about stimulus package, impeachment, I-81 project

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 interviewed Rep. John Katko on Friday about the stimulus package, impeachment trial, and the I-81 project in Syracuse.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected