Rep. Tom Reed: ‘I Want Trump to face justice. But the House shouldn’t impeach him’

NEW YORK (WROC) — Republican Congressman Tom Reed (New York 23rd) published an op-ed in The New York Times Monday, calling on Congress to set aside impeachment proceedings in favor of other options.

In the article, Reed says President Donald Trump “must face justice” for the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but says “the manner in which President Trump and others are held accountable is a difficult question that demands more scrutiny.”

The House article of impeachment introduced Monday accused the president of “Incitement of Insurrection.” In his op-ed, Reed says, “while the president’s words were unwise, intemperate and wrong, they may not qualify as incitement.”

Reed goes on to write, “We cannot and should not support a rushed, divisive action simply because the emotions of the moment demand it. That is not the American way.”

You can read the full text below: