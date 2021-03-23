Report: New York has the 7th worst taxpayer return on investment in the U.S.

(WWTI) — With Tax Day delayed to the end of May, tax returns continue to be a popular conversation amongst New Yorkers.

With this, a recent report conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub found that 74% of people in the county believe that the government has not spent their tax dollars wisely. The same report revealed that New York is one of the top ten worst states for Taxpayer Return on Investments in 2021.

The report used 30 metrics to compare the quality ad efficiency of state-government services across education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution.

New York was found to have the seventh worst taxpayer return on investment, following Hawaii as the overall worst and New Hampshire as the best.

Specific findings for New York contributing to this ranking are listed below:

  • Eighth highest taxes per capita (population aged 18+)
  • Second worst hospital systems
  • Tenth worst overall economy

Additionally New York was found to have the eighth best education system, it was found to have the 15th lowest violent-crime rate, 28th best roads and bridges and ranked 37th for overall health.

The report also found that those taxpayers in red states receive a better return on investments.

A full state-by-state comparion is detailed in the chart below.

‘Taxpayer ROI’ Rank (1=Best) State‘Total Taxes Paid per Capita’ Rank* ‘Overall Government Services’ Rank 
1New Hampshire29
2Florida130
3South Dakota621
4Virginia233
5Missouri338
6Ohio1226
7Texas735
8Georgia934
9Nebraska2412
10Tennessee441
11Colorado1527
12Kentucky1823
13Iowa328
14Wisconsin336
15Indiana2218
16Idaho1925
17Utah367
18South Carolina546
19Maine3013
20North Carolina1732
21Montana2028
22Rhode Island3116
23Michigan2131
24Alabama845
25Illinois2922
26Pennsylvania2724
27Arizona1343
28Wyoming3814
29Maryland4010
30Oklahoma1442
31Washington3920
32Kansas3529
33Minnesota471
34Alaska1048
35Oregon2836
36Massachusetts4211
37West Virginia2539
38New Jersey4115
39Mississippi1647
40Connecticut465
41Vermont482
42Louisiana1150
43Arkansas3440
44New York4319
45Nevada2644
46Delaware4417
47North Dakota504
48New Mexico3749
49California4537
50Hawaii4933

The full report can be read on the WalletHub website.

