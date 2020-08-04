Rhode Island added to COVID-19 travel advisory list, 2 others taken off list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rhode Island has met COVID-19 metrics to qualify for New York State’s travel advisory.

The travel advisory requires any individuals who have traveled to states on the list to quarantine for 14 days when they return to New York to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

States meeting the metrics, a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with 10% or higher positivity rates over a 7-day rolling average are placed on the list.

“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago – and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there – so we must all remain vigilant.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Delaware and Washington, D.C. have been removed from the travel advisory. However anyone who is currently in quarantine after traveling to Delaware or Washington, D.C. should finish their 14-day quarantine.

You can always check the up-to-date list on the New York State Department of Health’s website.