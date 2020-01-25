Rochester native to be inducted into Astronaut Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Rochester native Pamela Melroy will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Melroy, who was born in California but raised in Rochester is one of only two women to command a space shuttle – and has logged more than 38 days in space.

She was selected for the astronaut program in 1995 and completed three space missions — twice as a pilot and once as a commander. All three missions helped to build the International Space Station.

Melroy said she was inspired to become an astronaut after watching the Apollo program as a little girl and seeing the first humans reach the surface of the moon.

She retired from NASA in 2009.

Melroy will be inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in May 2020.