Rochester nursing home workers protest alleged unfair labor practices

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff at a Rochester nursing home gathered on Monday to protest what they call unfair labor practices.

The 1199 Service Employees International Union represents the workers at Pearl Street Nursing Home.

A spokesperson said that new owners have cut benefits and ignored a contract agreement between employees and leadership.

1199 has members working in over 70 nursing homes throughout Central and Western New York.

