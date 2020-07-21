Rochester nursing home workers protest alleged unfair labor practices

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff at a Rochester nursing home gathered on Monday to protest what they call unfair labor practices.
The 1199 Service Employees International Union represents the workers at Pearl Street Nursing Home.
A spokesperson said that new owners have cut benefits and ignored a contract agreement between employees and leadership.
1199 has members working in over 70 nursing homes throughout Central and Western New York.
