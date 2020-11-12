Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree heading to NYC from Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From CNY to NYC, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree came down on Thursday morning.

The donation comes from Al Dick of Oneonta.

The tree is 75-feet tall, 45-feet in diameter and weighs 11 tons.

The Norway Spruce is making its way to New York City on a huge 115-foot long trailer. It will then settle into its new home in Manhattan.

It is expected to be raised at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 14.

