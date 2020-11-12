Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree heading to NYC from Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From CNY to NYC, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree came down on Thursday morning.
The donation comes from Al Dick of Oneonta.
The tree is 75-feet tall, 45-feet in diameter and weighs 11 tons.
The Norway Spruce is making its way to New York City on a huge 115-foot long trailer. It will then settle into its new home in Manhattan.
It is expected to be raised at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 14.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s: How to keep everyone safer over the holidays
- Potential COVID-19 exposures include several grocery stores, bowling alley, and other businesses in Oneida Co.
- Still no COVID relief deal as partisan bickering continues in DC
- NYS Assembly holds hearing on court system budget cuts
- Costco will now require face shields for shoppers with medical conditions
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App