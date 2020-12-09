Saint Rose ending some academic program amid financial troubles

State News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose is discontinuing over a dozen academic programs in an effort to help the school address financial challenges. The changes go into effect in December 2021.

The Saint Rose Board of Trustees agreed to a plan that will reduce academic expenses by $5.97 million, including the closure of 16 bachelor’s degrees, six master’s degrees, and three certificate programs. The school said ending the programs is “part of a multi-year financial plan for the College’s long-term financial sustainability.”

Students who are currently enrolled in the eliminated programs will be able to finish their degrees and will receive individualized degree completion plans. No new students will be enrolled in the programs scheduled for closure.

The programs approved for closure by the board of trustees are:

Undergraduate programs:

Art

  1. Design Media Arts (BS)
  2. Graphic Design (BFA)
  3. Studio Art (BFA)
  4. Studio Art (BS)

Music

  1. Music (BA)
  2. Music Performance (BM)
  3. Music Education K-12 (BS)

Mathematics

  1. Mathematics (BA)
  2. Mathematics: Adolescence Education (BS and BS/MSED in Special Education)

Science and Technology

  1. Biology-Cytotechnology (BS)
  2. Biology: Adolescence Education (BS and BS/MSED in Special Education)
  3. Chemistry (BS)
  4. Medical Technology (BS)
  5. Information Technology (BS and BS/MS)

Business

  1. Financial Planning (BS and BS/MBA)
  2. Business Economics (BS)

Concentrations

Business Administration: Financial Planning Concentration
Business Administration: Accounting and Audit Concentration

Master’s degrees:

Education

  1. Higher Ed Leadership and Administration (MSED)
  2. College Student Services Administration (MSED)
  3. Literacy grade 5-12 (MSED)
  4. Literacy birth-12 grade (MSED)

Business and Technology

  1. Business Analytics (MS)
  2. Information Technology (MS)

Advanced certificates

  1. Financial Planning Advanced Certificate
  2. Literacy birth-grade 12 Advanced Certificate
  3. Quality Control in Higher Education Advanced Certificate

The eliminated programs impact 10% of undergraduate students and 4% of the graduate students. The school said many of the programs have declining or historically low enrollment, or they cost more to maintain than they generated revenue.

Earlier this year, Saint Rose made $8 million in administrative and staff expense reductions, including layoffs, salary reductions, and freezing the staff pension plan.

The program closures will eliminate 33 of the College’s 151 full-time tenured and tenure-track faculty positions in December 2021. In addition, eight full-time visiting faculty on annual contracts will not be renewed.

Visit HERE to learn more about the program closures.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected