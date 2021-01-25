Samsung considering $17 billion chip-making factory in Genesee County, reports say

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA: A South Korean pedestrian walks by a logo of Samsung group in Seoul, 09 October 2005, as domestic woes are mounting for Samsung, South Korea’s biggest and most profitable business group. Criticism intensified last week when a court convicted two Samsung executives for illegally handling the father-to-son transfer of ownership at Samsung Everland, the group’s holding company. AFP PHOTO/JUNG YEON-JE (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee County is one of three sites being considered by Samsung Electronics for a $17 billion chip-making factory, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The other two sites being floated include Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas. According to the WSJ article, the proposal would create nearly 2,000 jobs and aim to be up and running by fall 2022.

A possible location for the factory if the Genesee County proposal moves forward, is Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (WNY STAMP).

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) website says the 1,250 acre parcel comes with “low-cost hydropower, sites, utilities and talent that are ready for advanced manufacturing and modern business operations.” Officials say WNY STAMP is shovel-ready, and conveniently located in between Buffalo and Rochester with nearby access to the New York State Thruway.

“An important factor in whether Samsung moves forward with the expansion will be the availability of U.S. federal government incentives to offset those offered by foreign countries and cheaper costs in other parts of the world, according to a person familiar with the matter,” wrote WSJ reporter Elizabeth Findell. “The proposal comes as the U.S. weighs allocating billions of dollars in funding to grow U.S. chip manufacturing and reduce its reliance on Taiwan, China and South Korea. New chip-making incentives were included in the National Defense Authorization Act passed in January, although the measures have yet to receive funding.”

Since WSJ published the report, Bloomberg, and The Hill have also written stories about the proposed development.

Although situated between the cities of Buffalo and Rochester, Genesee County is considered to be a part of the Finger Lakes region, according to the New York State Department of Labor.

Monday statement from Steve Hyde, President and CEO of GCEDC, on WNY STAMP:

“Development of the 1,250-acre Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) mega-site has steadily progressed through the years through the strong support from our local, state and federal government officials as well as our private sector partners.

Over the last several years, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and our delegation members to the New York State Legislature, have committed approximately $50 million in economic development investment at STAMP. We also have received strong local support from the town of Alabama and the Genesee County Legislature during the various phases of site construction.

STAMP also has been fortunate to have the steadfast support from United States Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and specifically his efforts to spearhead the American Foundries Act as a part of the federal NDAA legislation. Along with US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and our newest federal representative Congressman Chris Jacobs, STAMP is well positioned to continue receiving strong support at the federal level.

All of this support has resulted in STAMP achieving significant site readiness through continuing and completed site work, infrastructure construction, and design and engineering.

Coupled with the many attributes of STAMP, including being strategically located the Buffalo Niagara and Rochester Finger Lakes metropolitan regions, a well-educated and productive workforce, access to low-cost electricity due to the support of the New York Power Authority and many others have enabled STAMP to compete globally for large scale economic development projects in the semi-conductor, advanced manufacturing and clean energy sectors.”

Officials Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce have not immediately returned a request for comment.

