Schenectady man accused of joining insurrection at U.S. Capitol released from jail

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man accused of allegedly joining rioters who stormed the United States Capitol has been released from a local jail until he can face the charges against him in Washington, D.C.

A federal judge ruled that Brandon Craig Fellows, of Schenectady, be released from the Rensselaer County Jail pending future scheduled court proceedings in Washington whether in-person or remotely.

The decision was made during a remote hearing during which media outlets could listen in but were barred from recording the proceeding.

Federal prosecutors say it was Fellows seen in a photo wearing a fake beard when he allegedly joined rioters on January 6 as they stormed the United States Capitol.

The feds offered up evidence in the form of several photos and videos posted on Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Investigators say they have photos of the 26-year-old on the day of the riot seated on a police motorcycle, and the same man later identified as Fellows with his feet propped up on the table of a U.S. Senator.

Federal prosecutors say when someone called Fellows and others out on Facebook saying that the government was not scared of the rioters, Fellows responded by posting a message, which read in part: “Oh, I saw the fear. And they know many of us had guns at our hotel rooms and vehicles.”

Prosecutors also point to several interviews Fellows conducted with various news outlets on and after January 6. During one with Bloomberg, he claimed he was planning to return to Washington for more protests surrounding President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to detain Fellows while his case on two federal misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disrupting government business moves forward.

The federal prosecutor claimed the defendant is a flight risk and cited drug use, that Fellow lives in a converted school bus, and that he allegedly mocked police online before he was located in a hotel.

In the end, the judge agreed to release him on a $25,000 unsecured bond. But he did imposed several condition on Fellows.

They include not possessing any weapons, undergoing substance abuse treatment and wearing an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. Fellows is also not allowed to leave an agreed upon family member’s home unless for work or other approved activities.

He is also not allowed to travel outside the Northern District of New York unless he is scheduled to appear in court in Washington.

The FBI has made dozens of arrests following the insurrection at the Capitol. They credit the American public for many tips and information they have received in helping to identify defendants.

They say they will continue to accept any and all help in their ongoing efforts to send a message that these actions will not be tolerated.

If you wish to share any information you feel would be helpful, you can call: 1-800-CALL-FBI.