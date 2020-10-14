Schenectady man pleads guilty to manslaughter of toddler

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daquan Parker has accepted a plea deal from the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office which will see him serve 15 years for his role in the death of 3-year-old Mayjor Douglas. Parker was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder after allegedly causing the death of the infant by shaking, kicking, and squeezing him.

Troy Police and members of the Troy Fire Department responded to Corliss Park Apartments at around 4 p.m. on December 19 for a report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child, later identified as Major Douglas, was taken to Samaritan Hospital and then to Albany Medical Center Hospital for additional treatment.

Douglas later succumbed to his injuries and, following an autopsy, the death was ruled a homicide.

Parker, who was reportedly an acquaintance of Douglas’ mother, was then charged with the killing and initially pled not guilty.

The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office says Parker will be sentenced on December 9 at 10 a.m. in Rensselaer County Court.