School district’s facial recognition raises privacy concerns

FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo, a camera with facial recognition capabilities hangs from a wall while being installed at Lockport High School in Lockport, N.Y. The upstate New York school district has begun using facial recognition technology to look for threats. But civil rights advocates want to stop it, saying it infringes on student privacy. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson, File)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) – An upstate New York school district has begun using facial recognition technology to look for threats.

Civil rights advocates want to stop it, saying it infringes on student privacy.

The Lockport Central School District says it activated the system Thursday after meeting conditions set by the state, including that no students be programmed in.

Superintendent Michelle Bradley says it will alert staff to guns as well as people like sex offenders and suspended staff who may pose a threat.

Facial recognition technology has made its way into airports and casinos but is so far rare in schools.