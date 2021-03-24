Schumer announces rent assistance as eviction moratorium expiration looms

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Sen. Charles Schumer announced that New York state will receive more than one billion dollars in emergency rental assistance, as part of the American rescue plan. The announcement comes ahead of the end of the federal eviction moratorium set to expire on March 31.
The New York Senator announced that the new assistance comes on top of the previous $1 billion secured in the emergency COVID-19 package in December. Rental assistance can be used to cover past-due rent, as well as future rent payments and utility expenses, including internet.
Counties in New York State will see over 5% of the $20 billion national pot designated for rental assistance.
Below is a breakdown of total funds and counties receiving them.
|Government
|Local Allocation
|Albany County
|$7,170,141
|Babylon town
|$4,931,951
|Brookhaven town
|$11,283,374
|Buffalo city
|$5,991,445
|Dutchess County
|$6,905,215
|Erie County
|$15,570,237
|Hempstead town
|$18,000,808
|Huntington town
|$4,705,750
|Islip town
|$7,735,855
|Monroe County
|$12,581,532
|Nassau County
|$1,422,735
|New York city
|$195,662,785
|Niagara County
|$4,911,767
|North Hempstead town
|$5,419,934
|Oneida County
|$5,366,845
|Onondaga County
|$10,808,465
|Orange County
|$9,034,435
|Oyster Bay town
|$7,003,154
|Rochester city
|$4,827,605
|Rockland County
|$7,646,178
|Saratoga County
|$5,394,821
|Suffolk County
|$5,998,486
|Westchester County
|$18,004,469
|Yonkers City
|$4,702,628
|NY STATE
|$633,518,691
|New York Total
|$1,014,599,305