Live Now
White House press conference
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

SCOTUS sidesteps ruling on NYC gun law

State News
Posted: / Updated:
SCOTUS-jpg_20160803220903-159532

(WSYR-TV) — The Supreme Court handed down a victory for supporters of gun regulation. The court sidestepped issuing a major ruling on a New York gun law.

The case was concerning a New York City law regulating where licensed handgun owners can carry a locked and unloaded handgun.

Supporters of gun regulation had worried that justices would use the law as a vehicle to expand on a 2008 opinion by the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

It holds that individuals had a right to keep and bear arms at home for self defense.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected