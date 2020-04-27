SCOTUS sidesteps ruling on NYC gun law

(WSYR-TV) — The Supreme Court handed down a victory for supporters of gun regulation. The court sidestepped issuing a major ruling on a New York gun law.
The case was concerning a New York City law regulating where licensed handgun owners can carry a locked and unloaded handgun.
Supporters of gun regulation had worried that justices would use the law as a vehicle to expand on a 2008 opinion by the late Justice Antonin Scalia.
It holds that individuals had a right to keep and bear arms at home for self defense.
