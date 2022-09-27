In this Sept. 27, 2014 photo, fall colors reflect in the surface of Indian Lake in the Adirondacks in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Esch)

(WSYR-TV) — As fall is underway, the leaves are changing. It sure is beautiful to see the red, orange, and yellow leaves from your house, but the sight from on top of a mountain? Absolutely breathtaking.

Below are some mountains in the area that let you ride a chairlift to the top, so you can take in it all.

Old Forge McCauley Mountain

Open until October 10, take a ride to the top of McCauley Mountain to see the fall leaves turn color, and on a clear day, see Whiteface Mountain and Mount Marcy from the top!

McCauley Mountain’s website says they are open Friday through Sunday in the early fall, and Wednesday through Sunday until Columbus Day in the late fall.

Tickets are sold in person.

Distance from Downtown Syracuse: 1 hour and 49 minutes

Lake George Gore Mountain

A chance to see the views of the High Peaks and Southern Adirondacks, you can ride an 8-passenger gondola with a packed lunch and enjoy the sights! Open until October 9, the Skyride is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whether you want to get the perfect photo opportunity or take a hike along the trails available, it is worth the drive to Gore Mountain.

Distance from Downtown Syracuse: 2 hours and 49 minutes

Lake Placid Whiteface Mountain

Enjoy the beautiful Clousplitter Gondola ride of the Adirondack Mountain range where you travel from the base of Whiteface Mountain to the peak of Little Whiteface to take in the sights of Lake Placid and some massive peaks in New York.

Open until October 10, the gondola ride is available Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Distance from Downtown Syracuse: 3 hours and 54 minutes

Canandaigua Bristol Mountain

The Comet Express chairlift to the summit of Bristol Mountain gives you the opportunity to see the fall foliage of the Finger Lakes.

Open on the weekends until October 11, you can enjoy a chairlift ride from 12-4 p.m. and even stay around the mountain to do some climbing or zip lining at Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures.

Distance from Downtown Syracuse: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Ellicottville Holiday Valley

The Spruce Lake Quad lift will take you to the top of Holiday Valley where you can hike trails or even load your bike onto the lift and take it for a spin at the top!

Open on weekends until October 30, the lift will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Distance from Downtown Syracuse: 2 hours and 58 minutes