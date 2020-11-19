SEFCU temporarily closing some branches

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SEFCU is closing some branches to keep customers and employees safer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The closures are meant to be temporary.

The credit union closed some “low volume” locations, including those on college campuses since most classes are remote. They also closed branches in some of the high-risk orange zone areas in Western New York.

“Our objective is try to reduce traffic where we can,” SEFCU Pres. Michael Castellano said. “The fewer people that are out there, then the fewer interactions and the fewer the exposures and the likelihood of transmitting the virus.”

SEFCU said they have about 30 video terminals where customers can remotely interact with the teller, and they have also increased the ATM limit for those deposits.