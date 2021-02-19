Sen. Gillibrand comments on federal nursing home investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand confirmed Friday that there is an ongoing federal investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gillibrand said she will be monitoring the investigation, but she does not believe the Governor should resign or be impeached.

When asked about Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa’s admission that the state delayed the release of data out of fear the Trump Administration would use it against them, Gillibrand spoke more broadly about being better prepared for a health crisis in the future.

“I know there’s ongoing investigations that I cannot comment on, but I can do my part on the federal level through the Aging Committee, which I am eager to do,” she said.