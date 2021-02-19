Sen. Gillibrand weighs in on FBI investigation into Cuomo administration

(WSYR-TV) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand weighed in Friday on the reported investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney into Governor Cuomo’s administration.

Gillibrand says she’ll be monitoring the investigation but does not believe the governor should resign or be impeached.

When asked about the Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa’s admission that the state delayed the release of data out of fear the Trump administration would use it against them, Gillibrand spoke more broadly about the state being better prepared for a health crisis in the future. “I know there’s ongoing investigations that I cannot comment on, but I can do my part on the federal level through the aging committee which I am eager to do.”

The State Attorney General’s office says the New York State Health Department may have undercounted the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%.