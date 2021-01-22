Sen. John Mannion in support of vaccines for disabled population

(WSYR-TV) — For people with disabilities and living inside congregate homes, many have had access to the COVID-19 vaccine through phase 1a. But now, advocates are pushing for all individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities to be included in the phase 1b group.

Sen. John Mannion is helping advocate as the new chair for the Disabilities Committee, writing a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday saying these individuals are at a higher risk.

“So all I’ve done is lend my voice to that and I’m confident that, in this pyramid of trying to get the vaccine out and levels of prioritizing, you know this is a prioritized group. But I do think because… They are vulnerable in many ways and it’s documented that that is the case that we try to make sure that… they are put at a high priority.”

Mannion said that less than 20% of this population actually lives in congregate homes.