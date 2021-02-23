Senate Majority advances legislation to improve oversight, care at nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Senate Democratic Majority advanced legislation on Monday to better support and protect nursing home residents.

This legislative package will:

Establish a direct patient care spending ratio for nursing homes

Create a taskforce to reimagine the delivery of long-term care

Allow personal and compassionate care visitors

Mandate disclosure of nursing home ratings

Require more infection control policies by nursing homes and require state health officials to conduct more thorough inspections

“The tragic situation in our nursing homes remains a heartbreaking reminder of the toll this pandemic has taken and has made it clear that real reforms are needed,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “The Senate Majority is taking action to deliver meaningful results by increasing transparency and raising the standard of care provided at these facilities. I commend the bill sponsors for their work, and I am proud that we are passing these reforms.”

