September 6, New York State coronavirus numbers

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We know what COVID is capable of because we’ve seen the worst of it here in New York, and we don’t want to have to relive that experience,” Governor Hochul said. “We also know what works to fight back the virus – getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and practicing basic safety protocols. It’s that simple, and I urge everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so as soon as possible because it can save your life.”

Monday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 100,288

– 100,288 Total Positive – 3,660

– 3,660 Percent Positive – 3.65%

– 3.65% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.28%

– 3.28% Patient Hospitalization – 2,334 (+53)

– 2,334 (+53) Patients Newly Admitted – 275

– 275 Patients in ICU – 519 (+3)

– 519 (+3) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 263 (+4)

– 263 (+4) Total Discharges – 194,475 (+222)

– 194,475 (+222) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26

– 26 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,750

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,010,204

– 24,010,204 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,212

– 46,212 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 390,653

– 390,653 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.0%

– 78.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.6%

– 70.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%

– 80.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

– 72.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.9%

– 65.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.3%

– 59.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%

– 68.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, September 3, 2021 Saturday, September 4, 2021 Sunday, September 5, 2021 Capital Region 4.78% 4.72% 4.62% Central New York 4.57% 4.70% 4.65% Finger Lakes 4.50% 4.41% 4.46% Long Island 4.23% 4.31% 4.26% Mid-Hudson 3.61% 3.60% 3.60% Mohawk Valley 4.67% 4.72% 4.67% New York City 2.39% 2.41% 2.37% North Country 5.11% 5.11% 5.34% Southern Tier 3.29% 3.29% 3.25% Western New York 4.25% 4.23% 4.23% Statewide 3.28% 3.31% 3.28%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, September 3, 2021 Saturday, September 4, 2021 Sunday, September 5, 2021 Bronx 2.83% 2.84% 2.79% Kings 2.43% 2.47% 2.40% New York 1.82% 1.83% 1.80% Queens 2.31% 2.32% 2.31% Richmond 3.63% 3.70% 3.74%

Sunday, 3,660 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,289,438. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,306 54 Allegany 3,784 9 Broome 20,525 54 Cattaraugus 6,294 25 Cayuga 7,343 33 Chautauqua 9,960 71 Chemung 8,435 25 Chenango 3,977 9 Clinton 5,194 21 Columbia 4,417 10 Cortland 4,463 10 Delaware 2,746 13 Dutchess 32,483 57 Erie 95,686 173 Essex 1,818 4 Franklin 3,073 25 Fulton 4,992 19 Genesee 5,786 10 Greene 3,753 12 Hamilton 370 0 Herkimer 5,691 10 Jefferson 6,856 47 Lewis 3,013 4 Livingston 4,932 18 Madison 5,070 28 Monroe 75,259 142 Montgomery 4,783 9 Nassau 200,720 239 Niagara 21,328 34 NYC 1,027,624 1,201 Oneida 24,491 70 Onondaga 43,325 159 Ontario 8,099 21 Orange 52,782 73 Orleans 3,399 3 Oswego 8,785 48 Otsego 3,917 11 Putnam 11,483 23 Rensselaer 12,642 41 Rockland 49,597 27 Saratoga 17,606 55 Schenectady 14,678 24 Schoharie 1,944 10 Schuyler 1,178 4 Seneca 2,270 14 St. Lawrence 7,905 68 Steuben 7,721 45 Suffolk 219,702 315 Sullivan 7,464 14 Tioga 4,168 9 Tompkins 5,453 16 Ulster 15,592 33 Warren 4,318 12 Washington 3,559 16 Wayne 6,452 20 Westchester 138,196 148 Wyoming 3,747 5 Yates 1,284 10

Sunday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,750. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 2 Columbia 1 Dutchess 1 Kings 3 Manhattan 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 1 Orange 1 Queens 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 6 Ulster 2 Warren 1 Westchester 1

Sunday, 26,837 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 20,301 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: