Ships to sound horns along Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway in support of vaccinating Canadian seafarers

(WWTI) — Horns will be heard along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River in support of a worldwide efforts for increased COVID-19 vaccinations among the marine sector.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation published a press release on its website on Tuesday, which included several Canadian entities, and announced that on Friday, June 25, ships will sound their horns at ports across Canada at noon to “support the urgent need to vaccinate seafarers.”

Entities on the press release included the Chamber of Marine Commerce, Association of Canadian Port Authorities, Shipping Federation of Canada, Chamber of Shipping, International Ship-owners Alliance of Canada and the St. Lawrence Economic Development Council.

The groups stated the following in response to vaccinating seafarers:

Throughout the pandemic, seafarers have delivered essential PPE and medicines to protect Canadians, and transported the country’s trade to and from domestic and international markets to keep the economy moving. Many Canadian ship crews have struggled to receive their first vaccine dose due to ongoing logistical and vaccine supply issues at all levels of government. International seafarers, many of whom come from developing countries, are still unable to access vaccines at most Canadian ports.

The group then urged the Canadian government to work with the marine sector to accelerate providing vaccines and ensure prioritization for seafarers.

An example of what will be heard on June 25, can be watched in the video below: