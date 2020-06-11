Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Some nursing homes in NYS allowed to cut back on testing workers

State News
Posted: / Updated:

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — New York State is now allowing nursing homes in some parts of the state to test their workers for COVID-19 only once a week.

The state had previously ordered testing to happen twice a week last month.

There are around 185,000 nursing home workers in the state and many leaders of nursing homes said it was hard to keep up with getting them all tested twice a week.

Only regions that have entered Phase Two can go to once a week testing. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the number of confirmed cases in nursing homes has been going down.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected