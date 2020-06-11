Some nursing homes in NYS allowed to cut back on testing workers

(WSYR-TV) — New York State is now allowing nursing homes in some parts of the state to test their workers for COVID-19 only once a week.

The state had previously ordered testing to happen twice a week last month.

There are around 185,000 nursing home workers in the state and many leaders of nursing homes said it was hard to keep up with getting them all tested twice a week.

Only regions that have entered Phase Two can go to once a week testing. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the number of confirmed cases in nursing homes has been going down.