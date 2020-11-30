Source: Orchard Park gym fined for $15,000 will not open Monday, despite previous plan

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A source tells News 4 that an Orchard Park gym that was fined $15,000 for violating COVID-19 regulations will not be open on Monday, after the owner made plans to defy state orders.
More than a week ago, gym owner Robby Dinero held a protest at Athletes Unleashed. Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and a health worker arrived at the protest, but were forced out by protesters.
In a later interview with Fox News, Dinero ripped up his $15,000 fine on air. This action was followed by the creation of a GoFundMe for Dinero.
Created by Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, that fundraiser has garnered more than $47,000, as of Monday morning.
Dinero had plans to host a Freedom Monday at the gym, but that plan is off now, a source tells News 4.
