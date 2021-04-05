Sports betting for 10-county area in jeopardy by state budget

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says there’s a conceptual agreement on the state budget, which is now five days past deadline, but there are a few outstanding items to iron out. One of those issues is mobile sports betting.

The issue is complicated. The state, Oneida Nation, and ten Central New York counties have a deal that gives the Oneidas the exclusive rights to all gambling in the 10-county zone, which includes Onondaga County, in return for a cut of the profits. That is why there isn’t a non-Onedia casino in those ten counties. 

When it comes to mobile betting, no matter what gambling app is used, the bet is routed to a physical casino. But as written, the pending budget doesn’t give Indian nations any mobile betting options, so money from a mobile bet in the Oneida’s 10-county exclusive zone is routed to a competing casino, breaking the initial agreement. 

On a briefing phone call Monday afternoon, Cuomo says he hopes to find a way for the Oneidas to be part of mobile betting.

