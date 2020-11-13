Spotted Lantern Fly seen in Ithaca neighborhood

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca City Officials confirmed that an invasive insect from Asia has been spotted in the Fall Creek neighborhood.

The Lantern Fly feeds on more than 70 plant species, including maples, apple trees and hops. State officials said it could harm New York’s forests and farms if not contained.

There will be NYS and USDA inspectors in the Fall Creek area looking for signs of the insects within the next few weeks.

Cooperation from property owners to allow the inspectors in their yards would be extremely helpful. Inspectors will show you an ID.

You can also help by becoming familiar with the appears of the egg masses and check around your yard or neighborhood for them. This is how they make it through the winter.

They lay eggs on a variety of surfaces like tree trunks, stone walls, metal surfaces and car bumpers.

If you do find something that could be an egg mass, contact spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov or call Jeanne Grace, City Forester, at 607-272-1718. You can also email her at jgrace@cityofithaca.org.