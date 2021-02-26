St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helps seize cocaine, marijuana, $24K in cash from vehicle

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — During her second day on the job, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Knowlton helped to seize illegal narcotics and a substantial amount of cash at a traffic stop.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that on February 26 around 1:30 in the morning, K-9 Knowlton was requested to assist on a traffic stop initiated by the Canton Police Department.

According to the Sheriff’s, K-9 Knowlton was deployed to perform a free air sniff on the exterior of the vehicle, discovering an odor of illegal narcotics.

Deputies confirmed that an investigation revealed approximately 28.4 grams of cocaine, 14 pounds of marijuana, and over $24,000 in cash.

All four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody by the Canton Police Department. The occupants were questioned and are pending charges.