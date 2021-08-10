St. Lawrence River Bassmaster College National Championship casting off Aug. 12

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The best college angling teams will take part in a national competition on the St. Lawrence River this weekend.

Clarkson University, the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Waddington are set to host the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops. Teams will cast off on August 12 and finish their final day on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

This competition will invite as many as 130 teams of anglers, including Clarkson’s team, representing colleges and universities across the country. Teams qualify based on finishing rankings in four college tour stops, as well as a Wild Card event being held across the country.

“Clarkson University and its Bass Fishing Team are thrilled to be hosting the Bassmaster collegiate national tournament on the St. Lawrence River and in St. Lawrence County,” Clarkson University Vice President for External Relations Kelly O. Chezum said in a press release.. “As New York reopens and with our St. Lawrence County Chamber partners welcoming collegiate anglers to the region, we will be paying tribute through the fan experience during the tournament to the volunteer first-responder community which has done so much for our region, state and country during the pandemic.”

“We’re excited to work with these great partners to offer college anglers an incredible championship tournament experience,” College Series Senior Manager Hank Weldon added. “I am thrilled that we are able to get these young anglers up to New York to experience the extraordinary St. Lawrence River as well as the legendary hospitality of this community as they compete for a national title and chance to fish the Classic.”

Teams in the upcoming tournament will ultimately be competing for a national championship and spot in the 2022 Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk in South Carolina. Leading anglers in the Bassmaster College Series Team of the Year points standings will be determined after the four regular-season events.

Bassmaster’s College Team of the Year will also be entered into the the College Classic Bracket event, which will be held this September. The College Classic Bracket will take the top three teams from the National Championship, the Team of the Year and individual anglers to compete in a bracket-style competition.

B.A.S.S. has hosted 20 major events on the St. Lawrence River. Recently, the Bassmaster Elite Series was also held in Waddington in July. The series is set to return to the region in 2022 in Clayton, New York.