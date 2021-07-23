St. Lawrence River, Massena to host Major League Fishing Championship in 2022

Qualifying Group A Winner Jacob Wheeler, Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour General Tire Stage Five at the St. Lawrence River Presented by Berkley in Massena, New York

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fishing pros will once again tackle the waters of the St. Lawrence River in 2022.

Major League Fishing announced on Thursday that the St. Lawrence River and Massena have been selected to host its 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE Championship in 2022. This event will feature the top 50 anglers of the season for professional bass fishing’s premier five-fish limit circuit.

The championship event will be hosted by the town of Massena and will take place August 16 through August 2, 2022.

“The Town of Massena is excited and proud to be selected for the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE Championship,” Massena Tourism Promoter Don Meissner said. “After years of working to promote our community, Massena is now being recognized as one of the most beautiful fishing destinations in the United States. On behalf of all of the communities in the North Country, we can’t wait to host the TITLE anglers that will visit us in upstate New York.”

According to MLF, this will marks its 27th season of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit. It will feature six regular-season stops showcasing some of the best anglers in the world. They will compete for thousands of dollars in locations across the United States.

A full schedule of the tournament is listed below:

January 27 to January 30: Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Brookeland Texas

March 13 to March 16: Harris Chain of Lakes, Lessburg, Florida

April 21 to April 24: Pickwick Lake, Counce, Texas

May 12 to May 15: Lake Guntersville, Guntersville, Alabama

June 16 to June 19: James River, Richmond, Virginia

July 29 to August 1: Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, New York

August 16 to August 21: TITLE at the St. Lawrence River, Massena, New York

Massena is also hosting the 2021 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit starting July 29 and ending August 1. Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m. throughout the tournament from the Massena Intake Boat Launch located at 1415 State Highway 131 in Massena.

Weigh-ins will be held every day at 3 p.m. at the boat launch. Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow the action online.