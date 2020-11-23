St. Lawrence Seaway employees receive Department of Transportation Secretary’s Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Employees of the St. Lawrence Seaway have been recognized nationally by the Department of Transportation.

United States Department of Transportation Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao honored employees from the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation at the 53rd Annual Department of Transportation Secretary’s Awards Ceremony.

SLSDC Marine Services Chief Engineer Nate Jarvis, Engineering Division Chief Anthony Curley, and IT Specialist Jon-Paul Faucher are all recognized by the Secretary.

The Seaway stated that Chief Engineer Jarvis received the Gold Medal, the Department’s highest award, for this efforts to “ensure the completion and delivery of the SLSDC’s new tug, the Seaway Guardian, in spite of the challenges posed by the ongoing public health emergency.”

Additionally, Curley was awarded a Meritorious Achievement Award for “excellence and leadership” in the completion of an infrastructure project that continued the safe and reliable operation of the locks in the Seaway.

Faucher was awarded the Secretary’s Excellence Award for his “consistent excellence in his management of all SLSDC IT systems.” The Seaway stated that Faucher helps to manage facility and property security, lock controls, hands-free mooring, vessel tracking, weather conditions, and water levels.

According to the Seaway, these awards highlight individuals and teams “across DOT who performed their duties in an exemplary manner to meet the Department’s strategic goals and accomplish its mission.”

“I am pleased that the Department of Transportation is recognizing the superior performance of these SLSDC employees, and all of us at the SLSDC are so proud of their achievements,” stated SLSDC Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook. “The SLSDC’s workforce is comprised of professional and dedicated civil servants, and the Secretary’s awards for their exceptional accomplishments are well-deserved.”