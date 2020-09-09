State-approved casinos can open on Wednesday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Casino employees and guests are ready to roll the dice after being closed for months. State-approved casinos in New York can finally reopen their doors on Wednesday.
Once they open, state-approved casinos can reopen at 25% capacity. In order to reopen, they must have advanced air filtration systems, and guests and staff must wear face coverings and social distancing must be enforced at all times. There will also be no table games, and no beverage service on the gaming floor.
