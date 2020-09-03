State-approved casinos can open Sept. 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that state-approved casinos would be able to open on September 9 at 25% occupancy.

In order to open, those state-approved casinos would have to have the advanced air filtration systems with MERV-13 air filters, just like malls had to have before they could open. Cuomo also said that there will be no table games, and no beverage service on the gaming floor.

Of course, social distancing will need to be followed, and a face covering must be worn at the locations.

Cuomo said that table games could be allowed if some sort of barrier could be created between players and dealers, but right now, there was nothing in place at any casinos in New York State.