State-approved casinos can reopen on Wednesday

(WSYR-TV) — Casino employees and guests are ready to roll the dice after being closed for months. State-approved casinos in New York State can finally reopen their doors as early as Wednesday.
Beginning Sept. 9, state-approved casinos can reopen at 25 percent capacity. In order to reopen, they must have advanced air filtration systems.
They must also enforce face masks and social distancing at all times.
There will also be no table games and no beverage service on the gaming floor.
