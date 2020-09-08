State-approved casinos can reopen on Wednesday

FILE – In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker looks over an electronic slot machine as chairs have been removed from some machines to maintain social distancing between players at a closed Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots jingle when casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada begin reopening at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4. There will be big splashes, even amid ongoing unrest, and big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Casino employees and guests are ready to roll the dice after being closed for months. State-approved casinos in New York State can finally reopen their doors as early as Wednesday.

Beginning Sept. 9, state-approved casinos can reopen at 25 percent capacity. In order to reopen, they must have advanced air filtration systems.

They must also enforce face masks and social distancing at all times.

There will also be no table games and no beverage service on the gaming floor.