State Assembly members test positive for COVID-19, Capitol building closed to visitors

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Two New York State Assembly members have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a statement Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the statement released Saturday, the two assembly members were identified as Helene Weinstein (D) and Charles Barron (D).

Helene Weinstein (left) & Charles Barron (right)

Weinstein represents New York’s 41st Assembly District and Barron, who ran for New York City Mayor in 2005 represents the 60th. Both districts are located in Brooklyn.

Neither Democrats had been in Albany since early March for separate reasons the statement added.

“It has come to our attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron – have been diagnosed with COVID-19.” Governor Andrew Cuomo (D)

The statement also added that “out of an abundance of caution” the State Capitol building would be closed to visitors effective Sunday.

“We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building.” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D)

Heastie added that all elected leaders and staff that came into contact with either Weinstein or Barron will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone.