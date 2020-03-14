Closings
State DMV encouraging customers to go online

State News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging customers to skip their local office and go online instead amid concerns about the coronavirus.

According to the DMV, more than 60 commonly in-person tasks can be completed over the internet, including renewing your driver’s license or vehicle registration, changes of address, and making a payment.

While the Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging people to go online, no visitation restrictions have been put in place in Central New York and locations are operating during their normal hours.

The DMV website can also be used to sign up as an organ donor or update your voter registration. Even replacements for peeling license plates can be requested solely by mail.

If you do need to visit the DMV in person, you can also pre-register or schedule an appointment online to reduce the amount of time you will have to spend at the office.

For a full list of services provided online, visit the DMV website.

