State health department releases new rules for nursing homes during the holidays

(WIVB)–The state health department has come out with new rules for nursing homes during the holidays.
It says residents who leave a facility must test negative for COVID 24 hours before they return. Once they are allowed back, they have to quarantine for two weeks. During those two weeks, they have to be tested at least three more times.
The health department recommends against residents leaving a nursing home for a family or social gathering.
