State lawmakers reach tentative deal to make recreational marijuana legal

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — According to sources inside the New York State Capitol, a tentative deal has been reached on marijuana legalization. This will be a bill that lives outside of the budget proposals.

One of the biggest issues with lawmakers is people driving while under the influence of marijuana since there is no fool-proof way to determine how impaired someone is at the time of the traffic stop.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said that lawmakers had overcome that obstacle earlier Wednesday.

