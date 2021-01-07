State Police ‘harden’ security around New York Capitol

State News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 has been receiving reports that some of the New York State Capitols entrances and adjacent roads are blocked off on Thursday.

Crews set up barriers on State Street by the NYS Capitol on Thursday following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
State Police gave the following statement to NEWS10:

“Given recent events in Washington and across the country, State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol. These restrictions are in place until further notice.”

William Duffy
Director of Public Information
New York State Police

