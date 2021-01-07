State Police ‘harden’ security around New York Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 has been receiving reports that some of the New York State Capitols entrances and adjacent roads are blocked off on Thursday.
State Police gave the following statement to NEWS10:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mayor Walsh asking Governor Cuomo to ease Orange Zone restrictions in Syracuse
- LOG OFF Movement Dedicated to Rethinking Social Media For Teens
- Congressman John Katko gives update on Wednesday’s Capitol attack at 12:30 p.m.
- Democrats set to take hold of Senate majority after runoff wins in Georgia
- Big Game Bound Week 18: The wild-card round
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App