NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are looking to hire new personnel through April 2022.

The exam will be given by computer at authorized testing centers for the first time in State Police history, as part of an effort to make the exam more accessible. Candidates can now sign up and schedule the exam at the same time.

Further information on the exam can be seen in the press release provided by NYS Police below:

PRESS RELEASE

The New York State Police announced the Trooper Entrance Exam is now available to take through a new computerized testing process. The exam, which will be held through April of 2022, is be given by computer at authorized testing centers for the first time in State Police history, part of an effort to make the exam more accessible. The exam went live on January 3, 2022, and candidates can now sign up and schedule the exam at the same time. Candidates can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up for the exam at joinstatepolice.ny.gov. The State Police have contracted with Pearson VUE, which will offer the Trooper Entrance Exam at 54 testing centers in New York State, more than 250 locations in the United States, and 112 military locations around the world. Candidates will be able to choose where and when they take the exam. In the past, candidates took a written exam, and had to take it at a specific location, date, and time. For interested candidates serving in the military, they would have to take leave and travel back to New York State to take the exam on one of the designated dates. The new online testing process makes it more convenient and accessible for anyone interested in becoming a trooper. In addition to the new exam, the State Police has redesigned its recruitment program to reach more potential female and minority candidates. This effort has included meeting with leaders in communities that are underrepresented within law enforcement, with the goal of building positive long-term relationships. The State Police has also created recruitment teams in each troop to network at events and within neighborhoods. The agency will also use social media and other outlets to inform the public about the exam and the benefits of a career with the State Police. Currently, State Police has about 4,640 sworn members. Approximately 6% are Hispanic, 4% are black, 1% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 11% are female. A study guide for the exam is available at this link: https://joinstatepolice.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2021/08/study-guide-practice-test-for-the-nysp-trooper-examination.pdf

EXAM QUALIFICATIONS:

US Citizen

20-29 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty – up to a maximum of 7 years)

High school diploma or equivalent

There are additional qualifications required at time of appointment. Those can be found here: https://joinstatepolice.ny.gov/appointment-qualifications

SALARY & BENEFITS: