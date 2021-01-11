State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt reacts to Governor’s State of the State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt is reacting to Governor Cuomo’s State of the State address on Monday. This was the first speech in a series of four addresses.
Governor Cuomo gave an overview of his legislative plans for the state and will go into specific issues on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
The governor has already previewed some of the topics on the agenda, including:
- New York’s coronavirus response
- Pandemic budget shortfalls
- Legalizing cannabis
- Commercial and private evictions
- Sports betting
- Utility disconnections during emergencies
- Greater access to SUNY and CUNY resources for nurses
- Modernize the office of professional medical conduct
- Telehealth access
- Election reform
- Domestic violence and gender-based violence
- Pedestrian access to Moynihan Train Hall
