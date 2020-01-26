State Senator Chris Jacobs (R) endorsed by party leaders to fill NY-27 vacancy

VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – Republican leaders have selected their top choice to fill the vacancy in New York’s 27th Congressional District in Western New York.

The seat was vacated in October by former Republican Congressman Chris Collins who pleaded guilty to charges related to insider trading and was sentenced to 26 months in prison earlier this month.

Party leaders from the district’s eight counties were considering five candidates but ultimately selected State Senator Chris Jacobs (R).

Republican leaders spent Saturday interviewing each Republican candidate at the Byrncliff Golf Club in Varysburg. The candidates also vying for the chance to run were State Senator Rob Ortt, family law attorney Beth Parlato, Lewiston native Jeffrey Freeland, and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.

Jacobs is set to face Democratic candidate Nate McMurray (D) who ran for the NY-27 seat in 2018 but was defeated by Collins.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has not officially announced when a special election will be held, but according to the state GOP chairman, the plan is to hold the election on the same day as the Democratic Primary on April 28.