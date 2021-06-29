State’s fruit and vegetable benefit extended through September

Sellers Nicola, right, and Mimmo wearing protective mask work in their fruits and vegetables shop at Milan’s Bonola market, Italy, Friday, May 8, 2020. The municipality of Milan reopened local markets Thursday, as the city is slowly returning to life after the long shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Parents relying on the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program’s fruit and vegetable benefit will be able to do so for a while longer.

The program, which began June 1, 2021, will continue until September 30, 2021, and will increase to $9/month for children, $11/month for women, and up to $35/month per participant.

“Families have faced so many challenges over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, including strains on their ability to purchase adequate healthy food,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “This temporary increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables will provide much needed support to families facing food insecurity and will support all WIC families in better meeting their nutritional needs.”

The program is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers.