Statewide COVID positivity rate under 3%, Governor Cuomo says

State News
Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo gave New Yorkers an update on New York State’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday. 

Less than 5,000 patients were hospitalized statewide and only 642 were intubated in a 24 hour period.

New York lost 77 people to COVID-19 on Friday and the statewide positivity rate is just under 3%.

Saturday’s data is summarized as follows:

  • Test Results Reported – 225,793
  • Total Positive – 6,600
  • Percent Positive – 2.92%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,617 (-17)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -337
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 609
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 953 (+18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 642 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 153,013 (+537)
  • Deaths – 77
  • Total Deaths – 39,464

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region990.01%32%
Central New York430.01%34%
Finger Lakes1470.01%42%
Long Island7920.03%34%
Mid-Hudson4490.02%44%
Mohawk Valley580.01%43%
New York City2,7600.03%31%
North Country340.01%59%
Southern Tier800.01%52%
Western New York1550.01%38%
Statewide4,6170.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region239205 17%
Central New York262167 35%
Finger Lakes397259 38%
Long Island853671 23%
Mid-Hudson677423 40%
Mohawk Valley9766 32%
New York City2,5992,026 23%
North Country6132 50%
Southern Tier12663 51%
Western New York545319 44%
Statewide5,8564,231 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.85%1.86%1.82%
Central New York0.95%0.89%0.86%
Finger Lakes1.69%1.64%1.62%
Long Island4.21%4.24%4.35%
Mid-Hudson4.34%4.44%4.49%
Mohawk Valley1.48%1.41%1.45%
New York City3.86%3.97%4.04%
North Country2.09%1.98%1.79%
Southern Tier0.72%0.69%0.67%
Western New York1.88%1.72%1.64%
Statewide3.11%3.13%3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx4.62%4.91%4.61%
Brooklyn3.99%4.34%4.22%
Manhattan2.63%2.82%2.69%
Queens4.23%4.64%4.51%
Staten Island4.48%4.83%4.67%

Of the 1,722,463 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,55140
Allegany2,9566
Broome15,79459
Cattaraugus4,5524
Cayuga5,4718
Chautauqua7,52710
Chemung6,55418
Chenango2,55413
Clinton3,88212
Columbia3,50211
Cortland3,29614
Delaware1,68624
Dutchess23,706121
Erie68,079176
Essex1,3915
Franklin2,2102
Fulton3,51521
Genesee4,55810
Greene2,77310
Hamilton2880
Herkimer4,6387
Jefferson5,00512
Lewis2,13911
Livingston3,65914
Madison3,9232
Monroe54,04475
Montgomery3,32712
Nassau156,309663
Niagara15,74618
NYC761,0933,453
Oneida20,12426
Onondaga33,10740
Ontario5,9897
Orange39,288157
Orleans2,5047
Oswego6,23015
Otsego2,59117
Putnam8,76844
Rensselaer9,40832
Rockland40,758127
Saratoga12,46541
Schenectady11,19224
Schoharie1,2845
Schuyler8801
Seneca1,6851
St. Lawrence5,79015
Steuben5,65313
Suffolk170,226664
Sullivan4,99530
Tioga2,92518
Tompkins3,60115
Ulster10,69071
Warren2,96810
Washington2,46012
Wayne4,6079
Westchester112,567359
Wyoming2,9478
Yates1,0331

Yesterday, 77 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,464. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx11
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Delaware1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings14
Manhattan6
Monroe2
Nassau4
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Queens9
Richmond3
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Seneca1
Steuben1
Suffolk5
Sullivan2
Tompkins4
Westchester3

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

