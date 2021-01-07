Stefanik condemns Capitol violence, objects electors prior to Congress certifying Biden win

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — On January 6, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik spoke on the floor of the U.S. House Representatives during the Joint Session of Congress.

Congresswoman Stefanik spoke to condemn the violence that occurred on Capitol Hill on January 6 while the Senate and Congress were voting to confirm President-Elect Joe Biden’s electoral win.

Stefanik stated, “Americans will always have the freedom of speech and the Constitutional right to protest, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable, it is anti-American, and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

She also added that the violence was “truly un-American.”

1/2 Americans have a Constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American.



My staff and I are safe. We pray that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staffs, and all Americans remain safe, too. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 6, 2021

Later on Wednesday night, Congress reconvened to vote on President-Elect Biden’s win and Congresswoman continued to object to electors in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. She voted to object to those four states and certify electors from all other states.

Congresswoman Stefanik spoke on the House floor in the first hour of the reconvening in front of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. According to Congresswoman Stefanik, her objection was outlined in the following statements.

In Pennsylvania, the State Supreme Court and Secretary of State unilaterally and unconstitutionally rewrote election law eliminating signature matching requirements. In Georgia, there was unconstitutional overreach when the Secretary of State unilaterally and unconstitutionally gutted signature matching for absentee ballots and ,in essence, eliminated voter verification required by state election law. In Wisconsin, officials issued illegal rules to circumvent a state law – passed by the legislature as the Constitution requires – that required absentee voters to provide photo identification before obtaining a ballot. And in Michigan, signed affidavits document numerous unconstitutional irregularities — officials physically blocking the legal right of poll watchers to observe vote counts, the illegal counting of late ballots, and hand stamping ballots with the previous day’s date. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, January 6, 2021

Her full remarks can be watched below.

U.S. Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win early in the morning on January 7, 2021. The joint session officially ended at 3:41 a.m. EST.