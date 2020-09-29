Stewart’s celebrates 75 years of service

(WSYR-TV) — Stewart’s is celebrating 75 years!

According to the company, the first Stewart’s shop was purchased back in 1945 on Church Avenue in Ballston Spa from Donald Stewart.

The company is holding a half-gallon ice cream sale until Sunday as they celebrate the big anniversary.

All half-gallons are only $3.19.

